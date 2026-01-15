Marlins Eye Top International Prospects as Signing Period Opens

MLB International Signing Day takes place Thursday, January 15. The game of baseball is great to see talent from all kinds of countries.

The Miami Marlins have prospects from countries such as Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Nicaragua.

2026 international signing day is tomorrow 🇩🇴🇻🇪🇲🇽🇵🇦🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/AaTf2E2TUy — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) January 14, 2026

Who Are Some of the International Prospects Marlins May Sign?

Luis Hernández

He’s one of the top prospects from an international player standpoint. Hernandez is a serious hitter and quite a talented infielder. His primary position is shortstop. Miami might be the right fit for him. He was born in Florida, when he got older, he and the family moved to Venezuela.

As we know, Venezuela is one of the best Latin American countries for producing exceptional talent. It will only get better from here. The Marlins have themselves a player with a high baseball IQ and work ethic.

Wendy Asigen

He’s considered to be one of the best international players from this year’s class. Asigen can become a lethal left-handed hitter who can strike fear into pitchers if he continues to develop and stays healthy.

Wandy is a Dominican shortstop. He shares something in common with former MLB players such as Nelson Cruz and Tony Batista: they come from the territory of Puerto Plata, where numerous talented players have emerged. Cruz and Batista are the best two examples. Asigen has the potential to become one of the best to come out of Puerto Playa and can do so while wearing a Marlins uniform.

Not only does Asigen have the gift of an outstanding offensive player, but he’s got a lot of speed as well. The Marlins would be thrilled if Asigen can accomplish something huge, such as joining the 30/30 or 40/40 club. He’s projected to hit at least 25 home runs, but he’s capable of climbing higher than that.

He does need to work on his defense. His arm strength is about average. Adjustments and changes will help his defense improve as the years go on. Overall, he’s one of the most exciting international prospects in the Miami system. He’s creating buzz at such a young age.

Evans de Souza

Souza is another good prospect, and he’s not from Venezuela, Cuba, or the Dominican Republic. He’s from Nicaragua. The Marlins continue to think outside the box and find talent wherever they can get their hands on it.

de Souza is a right-handed pitcher, and not too many people know much about him, but very soon, the baseball world will. Miami must continue to develop him the right way.

Other prospects that the Marlins are planning to sign on Thursday are Venezuelan shortstop Santiago Solarte and Dominican shortstop Ronny Muñoz.

It’s going to be a special day for these men and more international players who are making their dreams come true for themselves and their families.

