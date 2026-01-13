Marlins Open New Job Opportunity For Aspiring Leaders

The Miami Marlins opened a new position that might interest those who want to lead a team: Minor League Manager.

You wanna manage the 2026 FCL Marlins?



It’s an interesting opportunity if you have essential leadership skills and are not afraid to work with different personalities.

Is the Candidate Mentally Prepared to Meet the Requirements?

Being a head coach or manager comes with many responsibilities. The role can be a massive challenge, but very fulfilling. To be a great leader, you have to establish a kingship, a bond with the players. In the minors, young players feel the pressure to perform. They think they have to give 110 percent in every pitch and at bat.

That’s when the manager comes into play. Words of encouragement go a long way. When the player is not conducting himself, the manager can’t let it slide and immediately holds him accountable. Not everyone is meant to be a manager. For those who want to take a crack at it, here are some of the responsibilities:

Core Responsibilities

• Lead daily practices and games with clear structure, intent, and feedback.

• Reinforce team standards aligned with organizational expectations, not your own.

• Hold players and staff accountable for behaviors, routines, and effort.

• Communicate issues openly and clearly with Player Development leadership.

The Marlins have several Latin players in their farm system. Historically, the franchise has consistently developed Latin ballplayers. It’s Miami. The city has a population of Cubans, Dominicans, and Venezuelans. Therefore, if the candidate can speak both English and Spanish, then the manager role could give them the edge.

Effective communication is an essential skill. What’s unique about running a baseball team is that you are never alone. There’s a reason why there are bench coaches, hitting and pitching coaches. It’s a team game.

The manager makes the final call during the game, but he can always turn to the other coaches for input. That’s what an unselfish manager does. He values the opinions of his coaches and players.

The minor league manager position is for a couple of months. The location is in Jupiter, Florida. It’s a decent salary as well. Whoever lands this job must be prepared to set the tone from the start. The person might feel excited to land the job, which they should, but they quickly have to snap out of it and focus on the task at hand.

Don’t waste time. Go ahead and apply. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot, and who knows where it might lead.

