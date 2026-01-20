Marlins’ Prospect Outfielder Shares Thoughts About Getting Traded In New Interview

Getting traded is never an easy process and experience for a sports athlete. They begin to question themselves and doubt their ability to perform. For some, they use it as a fuel for motivation.

New Miami Marlins outfielder Brendon Jones shares details in a podcast episode about how he felt getting rested from the New York Yankees to the Marlins.

How Did Jones Feel When Yankees Traded Him to the Marlins?

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jones is 23 years old. He’s a versatile outfielder and is getting his reps and experience in the minors.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Brendon played in the Kansas State Wildcats baseball program for three years. A reliable hitter and defender. Jones takes great pride in defense. Centerfield is the position he’s most comfortable with. Jones is also emerging as one of the best basestealers in the minors. His speed is incredible. He’s an elite stolen-base player, and he knew since high school that he was pretty fast.

When he played for the Yankees in their minor league system, they elevated his potential to be a great stolen base player. The Yankees traded Jones to the Marlins for a four-player prospect package to acquire pitcher Ryan Weathers.

“It definitely was a whirlwind of emotions,” Jones said. “I found out from a Jeff Passan ESPN notification on my phone. He beat our minor league director with the Yankees by about 30 seconds. It’s bittersweet, but it’s obviously great to have this much value in you to be willing to trade a big leaguer away to get you. It’s a good feeling. I’m excited to be with the Marlins and get to work with the Marlins.”

Jones enjoys putting the ball in play a lot and doesn’t strike out as much. That’s an asset that the Marlins need.

“I’m not too worried about the power aspect,” Jones said. “Obviously, it’s great to, you know, it’s fun to hit home runs, but I’m just worried about how I can get on first base because then I feel like I can really affect the game once I’m on the base pads.”

Jones never got to play against the Marlins in the minors, but there are some connections with Yankee coaches and coordinators. Therefore, Jones feels that it will be a smooth transition.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s a similar philosophy,” Jones said. “I think it’s a similar philosophy to some of the things as far as hitting and defense.”

Jones is determined to continue to learn and is looking forward to improving his game during spring training. He’s a solid prospect, and the way he presents himself, we think he’s going to the show at some point in his career. Jones has a good shoulder and a good demeanor for a ballplayer.

Recommended Articles