Marlins Skipper Expects New Closer to Appear During Braves Series

The Miami Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks is a much happier person due to the birth of his child.

Fairbanks hasn’t pitched since the series finale against the New York Yankees, which was on April 5th. Fairbanks threw just 27 pitches in the first inning.

Manager Clayton McCullough is expecting to see his closer make his return to the mound during this series against the Atlanta Braves.

Worth noting that postgame, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said that Pete Fairbanks will pitch at some point in this series.



The last time Fairbanks pitched was on 04/05/2026 in the series finale against the New York Yankees.#Marlins — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) April 14, 2026

Fairbanks Seeking to Help the Marlins in Atlanta

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Communication and keeping your word are very important between players, coaches, and even the media. The second-year skipper has said that 32-year-old Fairbanks will make his presence during the Marlins-Braves series.

Miami is coming off a string of victories on Monday night as they attacked the Braves with 10 runs. Marlins are currently 9-8 in second place in the NL East. The Marlins certainly didn’t need Fairbanks' services last night. They won 10-4.

In the four appearances, Fairbanks only had one rough performance, which was against the Yankees, where he gave up three earned runs, one of which resulted in a home run. Ben Rice hit a three-run home run off Fairbanks. After he was taken out of the game, Fairbanks took a flight to head to Tampa International Airport.

The Marlins fought back to defeat the Yankees 7-6 that Sunday evening. So it put everything at ease for Fairbanks and the rest of the team. Thanks to the offense for produce run support and the Marlins bullpen sealing the deal.

Aside from the Yankees series, Fairbanks has delivered for the Marlins. His best performance of the season so far came against the Chicago White Sox on March 31, where he recorded three strikeouts in 1.0 innings pitched. The Marlins won 9-2.

We certainly will see more stellar performances from Fairbanks, who signed a one-year deal with the team during the off-season. The deal is worth $13 million. As a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last season, he collected 27 saves.

Throughout his 2026 campaign, he has recorded two saves, six strikeouts, and had a 6.75 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP.

There’s something that feels right about Fairbanks and the Marlins. Fairbanks seems like he could play for the organization for another year or two.

Baseball is business. We understand that things can change from time to time. There’s a sense of harmony and camaraderie that we sense from both Fairbanks and the organization. The Marlins are lucky to have one of the best relievers in baseball as part of their franchise.