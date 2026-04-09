Marlins’ Skipper Playing Stowers at First for Some Games is a 'Possibility'

Kyle Stowers is slowly making his way back to the Miami Marlins lineup. Stowers has been working during batting practice and getting reps on the field.

The left fielder has been out for many games due to a hamstring injury. There’s a possibility that we could see Stowers take some chances playing at first base.

Clayton McCullough Might Put Stowers at First Base

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stowers is looking to make a big impact for the Marlins. He hasn’t played a single game this season. Miami is doing pretty well without him. That’s a good sign. However, Stowers is still the team's star, and the team needs his services.

The skipper, Clayton McCullough, who is in his second full season with the Marlins, had dealt with friction lately because he took out his ace Sandy Alcantara, robbing him of having a second consecutive complete game shutout. It cost the Marlins the team. Therefore, he must be careful with any decisions he makes going forward.

Another decision that McCullough might make that could be smart or lousy is putting Stowers at first base. He shared this with the media during an interview.

“Position flexibility and, optionally, Kyle’s potential skill set can do that,” McCullough said. “This wasn’t about him becoming our full-time first baseman. We have skilled players who are looking for any possible way to be used to help us win games. In the course of our season, we could take a little load off him and maybe get him started at first base. I think that’s a possibility.”

Clayton McCullough called it a “possibility” that we see Kyle Stowers play first base this season, and as soon as during his rehab assignment.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/XJXjQGGp3D — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) April 8, 2026

Again, it’s not about making him full-time at first; it’s about having him there for a couple of games if something backfires for the Marlins. The team will test the waters as the season goes on. Sometimes a manager and the team need to pivot. Not everything will go as planned.

The goal is to keep Stowers in games while avoiding overwork. He’s very valuable to the team, and the Marlins hope that he doesn’t sustain another injury. Stowers must be in action for more than 100 to 120 games. Playoff aspirations are the team's primary goal this season.

Key players such as Xavier Edwards, Liam Hicks, and Otto Lopez are carrying the load in the lineup while Stowers is recovering. Owen Caissie is also getting in the mix. He was doing great in the first week for the Marlins.

The Marlins are currently 7-5, in second place in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves.