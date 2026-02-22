Spring Training Should Have Marlins Considering Starling Marte Reunion

The Miami Marlins are looking forward to 2026. The offseason went well for the Marlins, despite trading Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs, while sending Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees. However, there is one move Miami should consider with spring training games beginning.

Starling Marte spent half of the shortened 2020 season at Loan Depot Park. He was part of the team that made the playoffs for the first time since the franchise won the World Series in 2003. Now, Miami was swept by the Atlanta Braves that year. But that season gave the Marlins confidence that they could compete in the National League West.

Marte was also playing great in 2021 before the Marlins decided to trade him to the Athletics. In total, the outfielder slashed .286/.370/.440 with 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 65 runs scored and 97 hits in 92 games for Miami.

He is now 37 years old, but the Marlins should consider a reunion with him for the 2026 season.

Why Should the Marlins Consider Starling Marte?

Starling Marte would be a good fit in Miami. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Miami is happy with its outfield as it stands. Kyle Stowers will play left field, Jakob Marsee will be in center field, and Owen Caissie will get his chance in right field. But the Marlins lack depth, and that is what Marte would give them.

Heading into the season, Miami's bench outfielder is Heriberto Hernández. He played really well in his rookie season last year, but he had a strikeout rate of 26.2%, and his whiff rate was a very high 35.2%. There is swing-and-miss in his game, and that could hurt him as his career continues.

Hernández is not the only player with that swing-and-miss. Caissie was given an opportunity in the bigs last year, but he had a 40.7% strikeout rate, 39.7% whiff rate, and 38.0% chase rate. He sells out at the plate, and the Marlins will have to find a way to make him more patient if Caissie wants to be a mainstay in the lineup.

Griffin Conine, the projected designated hitter, also strikes out too much. He does not chase as much as the others, but his whiff rate (36.1%) and strikeout rate (29.1%) are both very high. Conine and Caissie are both small sample sizes, but it is something that could hurt the two players over the course of a full season.

Marte does not have this swing-and-miss. He is patient and controlled at the plate and can still hit the ball well. Last year for the New York Mets, Marte slashed .270/.335/.410 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, and just 68 strikeouts in 98 games played.

The Marlins seem to be serious about competing for a playoff spot as early as this year. Marte would provide veteran leadership to the young guys in the clubhouse and help the team get closer to reaching those goals. If nothing else, Marte gives the Marlins depth and a reliable bat in the lineup if other players strikeout too much.