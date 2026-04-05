Marlins Struck First Against Former Teammate but Still Fell to Yankees

The Miami Marlins started off their 2026 season on the right note, earning a three-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies, followed by taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox. That put them at the top of the NL East division for the time being, as they traveled to New York to take on the Yankees.

The first game wasn't very competitive for the Fish, losing by a final of 8-2, but that didn't stop them from bringing it in game two against a familiar face.

Ryan Weathers, a former Marlin who was traded to the Yankees this offseason, pitched against his former club for the first time, and the offense didn't hold back.

Weathers Gets Hit Around Early: A Breakdown

New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Weathers was only able to get through 3.2 innings against Miami in New York, allowing two runs in the first inning off the bat of outfielder Heriberto Hernández's double, driving in both Agustin Ramirez and Otto Lopez.

Max Meyer held down the fort in the first inning, ensuring that the Yankees didn't get momentum back on their side after falling behind 2-0. Weathers went back to the mound for the second inning and Ramirez burned him again, driving an RBI single up the middle, scoring Xavier Edwards.

While it wasn't Weathers' decision to leave Miami, the Marlins made sure he knew that he was now the enemy, as center fielder Jakob Marsee knocked in Ramírez in the top of the fourth, scoring his second run of the game. Marsee went to third on a throwing error, which removed Weathers from the game.

But it wasn't the Marlins who had the last laugh at the end of the day; they might have had it against their former teammate, but it ultimately doesn't matter unless they earned the win. Between the fifth and eighth innings, the Yankees scored nine runs, two of which were earned for Meyer.

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) scores a run against the New York Yankees. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The bullpen didn't help much once Meyer was taken out of the game, which could be a recurring issue for Miami as 2026 continues. Other than Pete Fairbanks in the backend of the bullpen, the Marlins' relief pitching depth could be an area they look to improve, especially if they sit above .500 later in the season.

Miami finished its three-game series against the Yankees on Easter Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 P.M. EST. Chris Paddack will take the mound, looking for a much better start than in his Marlins debut.