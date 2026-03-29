Marlins Thrilling Start Positions Them to Match Best Start in Nearly 20 Years

The Miami Marlins are off to a perfect start to the season by grabbing the first two games of the season over the Colorado Rockies.

The Marlins have started their season 2-0 for the first time since 2014!



Perfect in the Owen Caissie era. pic.twitter.com/fZDqETmWjj — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) March 28, 2026

Hitting and pitching have been sensational for this team. The Marlins have a chance to do something they haven’t done in 17 years: start the season 3-0.

Marlins Playing Brilliant Baseball on Both Ends

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The 3-0 record is in line. Miami has a chance to accomplish it with a win on Sunday. Although the 2009 team didn’t make the playoffs, it won 87 games and there was only one wild-card berth in each league at the time.

This Marlins team is collectively more talented than the 2009 team and can reach the postseason because three wild-card teams can qualify. A lot has changed from 2009 to 2026.

Aside from the first five innings of Saturday's game, the Marlins have been playing some good baseball from a pitching and hitting standpoint. It would be more impressive if their offense could put up more than five runs in two games, but it’s a positive that the pitching has answered all the questions so far.

Sandy Alcanatara pitched a gem on Friday night, allowing just one run. Eury Pérez, who was the Saturday starter, was solid with eight strikeouts in seven innings. What Perez must clean up for his next start is not give up too many hits. The Rockies delivered five hits off him. Overall, Perez did a very good job on the mound.

Catcher Agustin Ramirez’s defense looks solid so far this season. Ramirez caught a runner out at second in the first game of the series. It’s a great sign that he’s made some improvements. Ramirez allowed 83 stolen bases last season and committed 10 errors.

Owen Caissie continues to be Owen Caissie. This month has been unbelievably good to him. Without his bat, the Marlins would’ve struggled to win Saturday’s game. He finished with three hits, including a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning. Caissie has two doubles in the series.

Pete Fairbanks closed another game for the Marlins. It’s his second save of the season. There’s a reason why the Marlins front office went out to get him. The one-year deal might turn into a two-year deal or more if he continues to pitch like this.

The Marlins consistently struggle to fill the seats. We expected Opening Day to be a draw. The number of attendees dropped by 10,000 on Saturday. It’s not that big of a deal for now, but if the Marlins can go on a winning streak and build a good record, those numbers will go up again.

Max Meyer will take the mound for the Marlins on Sunday against the Rockies’ veteran newcomer, Jose Quintana. The Marlins are seeking to sweep the Rockies.