How to Watch Sandy Alcantara, Marlins Host Reds: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After avoiding a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees after sitting through a lengthy rain delay in the Bronx on Sunday, the Miami Marlins returned home to begin a series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

In an old-fashioned pitchers' duel between two 6-3 teams, Cincinnati's Brandon Williamson outdueled Janson Junk in a 2-0 Reds win. The Marlins were held to three hits, two from Otto Lopez and one from Augustín Ramírez. Williamson worked 6.1 innings, while the bullpen worked the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit.

Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night. The four-game series is an early one between two teams off to good starts this season after beginning the season with some questions on just how good they were going to be. This is an early-season measuring stick for Reds manager Terry Francona and Marlins skipper Clayton McCullough.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries, and other notes.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot park, Miami

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 790AM WAXY, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Sandy Alcantara | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Miami: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 0.00) vs. Cincinnati: LHP Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.09)

After dropping three of their last four, Miami will turn to ace Sandy Alcantara in Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night. He has dominated this season in his first two starts. He was allowed one unearned run in 16 innings against the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox.

He has struck out 12 and walked two, and allowed seven hits. The Reds' lineup is going to be the toughest that the right-hander has faced so far this season and should serve as a good test.

The Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott. The left-hander has nine strikeouts in 11.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates this season. He has a 3.09 ERA in his two starts, after allowing four earned runs in 5.2 innings against the Pirates last week. In the opener against the Red Sox, he worked six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: 1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain), OF Kyle Stowers (Grade 1 right hamstring strain); OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain); INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season); RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).