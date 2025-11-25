The Miami Marlins have one of the best farm systems in baseball and possess many young, exciting prospects who will make an impact. We have seen the Marlins use more than 10 rookies in the 2025 season.

Surprises are appropriate for baseball. Miami did that when they went on a hit streak from June 9 to August 3, going 31-15 to reach 55-55, and one of the prospects that led the way was Kyle Stowers. The Marlins finished the season 79-83, in third place in the NL East, missing the playoffs, but it's only the beginning of a new breed. The team made incredible improvements.

Marlins have depended on rookies to win games, and there will be more to come. Here are two underrated prospects that could bring major spark to the organization in the next few years.

Robby Snelling and Luis Cova Are In The Miami Marlins' Top 20 Prospects

Feb 23, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Left-handed Snelling is a 21-year-old prospect who has been performing exceptionally well in the minors. Snelling earned Minor League Pitcher of the Year from the Marlins after a remarkable Double-A and Triple-A campaign. In 2025 at Jacksonville Jumpo Shrimp, he finished the season posting a 9-7 record with a 2.51 ERA, 166 strikeouts, and a 1.11 WHIP.

His best performance of the season came on September 3 when he struck out 13 batters.

Snelling is a great defender as well. His ability to make outs with his glove added another accomplishment to his resume as he also earned the Minor League Baseball Gold Glove Award.

The young prospect will turn 22 on December 19. He's 6'4 and weighs 210 pounds. His size and being a left-hander remind me of back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who's also 6'4 and a strikeout machine. Can Snelling be the Marlins' future Skubal? We shall see.

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of the field with the roof open prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The second underrated prospect is Cova. He is an 18-year-old outfielder born in Venezuela and the Marlins' No. 17 prospect. Miami signed Cova to a minor league contract in January 2024. He's currently performing for the Dominican Summer League and is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

In 2024, he didn't have an impressive season in the minors, hitting .239/.376/.348/.724 with three home runs, 44 hits, and 26 RBIs in 55 games and 184 at-bats. He redeemed himself this season when he came back with a vengeance. His numbers went up. In 50 games, Cova batted .299/.422/.537.959 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs, 35 stolen bases, 53 hits, and 49 runs.

Venezuelan ballplayers have been tearing up the Major Leagues in the last two decades at an elite level. The Marlins are expecting big things from Cova.

The last time Miami had a great talent from Venezuela was Miguel Cabrera, who made a significant impact when he debuted in 2003 and helped the Marlins win the World Series that year as a 20-year-old rookie.

If Cova can keep up this level of consistency, then the Marlins have themselves a star in the making.