Why Marlins Slugger Has Path to be MLB All-Rookie Selection This Season

The Miami Marlins have a young team — a very young team. Several of them qualify as rookies. One of them is already off to a great start.

After one weekend outfielder Owen Caissie put together a terrific homestand, including a walk-off home run in the series finale with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at loanDepot Park. Miami is now hosting the Chicago White Sox and lost their first game of the season on Monday.

Not every series will go that swimmingly for the former Chicago Cubs top prospects, but one MLB insider believes that Caissie can be one of the best rookies in baseball in 2026.

MLB.com’s Jonanthan Mayo put together a projected season-ending all-rookie team, which only included Top 100 prospects and Top 30 prospects for each team per MLB Pipeline. Caissie made his projection as one of the outfielders.

Owen Caissie, All-Rookie?

Mayo pointed directly at Caissie’s start to the season as he went 5-for-13 at the plate. It’s hard to believe that Caissie wasn’t in the original opening day lineup. He was moved into the starting lineup after Christopher Morel suffered an oblique injury that will keep him out several weeks. He’s on the 15-day injured list.

Based on his spring training, Caissie probably wouldn’t have deserved a spot in the lineup. He slashed.133/.350/.133 with an RBI in just seven games. That’s because he spent most of his spring with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. His bat helped push the Canadians out of pool play as he finished with a slash of .412/.476/.765 with a home run and five RBI.

The Marlins got an immediate payoff from the trade they made to get Caissie to Miami in January. Miami moved pitcher Edward Cabrera, with three years of team control, to the Chicago Cubs for Caissie, along with prospects Cristian Hernandez and infielder Edgardo De Leon. Both are in the minor leagues. The Marlins hope that Caissie can continue to pay off.

The rest of Mayo’s list also included catcher Carter Jensen of the Royals, first baseman Sal Stewart of the Reds, second baseman JJ Wetherholt of the Cardinals, third baseman Kevin McGonigle of the Tigers, shortstop Carson Williams of the Rays, outfielder Chase DeLauter of the Guardians, outfielder Carson Benge of the Mets, designated hitter Samuel Basallo of the Orioles, starting pitcher Nolan MacLean of the Mets, starting pitcher Bubba Chandler of the Pirates, starting pitcher Andrew Painter of the Phillies, starting pitcher Connelly Early of the Red Sox and starting pitcher Rhett Lowder of the Reds.