The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Marlins

There's one free agent on the market that the Miami Marlins should go after.

He's one of the best first basemen who's a free agent, and he had success during the 2026 season against the Marlins.

Miami Must Bring the Power At-Bat to First Base

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As one of the best free-agent first basemen, Ty France is a target Miami should consider. Whenever the Marlins played the San Diego Padres this season, France had great plate appearances against the Marlins' pitching.

Miami and the Padres met for two three-game series during the 2026 season. San Diego won the season series by sweeping the Marlins in both meetings.

On July 25, France drove in three runs, including a two-run single. The Padres won that game 7-2. During their Sep 19th game, France hit a big three-run home run in the fifth inning. San Diego won 8-2. The Padres were a wild-card winner. If the Marlins had succeeded against the Padres, it would have strengthened their chances of possibly getting one of the wild-card spots.

France has played against Miami 28 times during his career. However, what stood out is his performance in the last 10 games against them.

France batted .342 with 10 RBIs and four runs during that stretch. The Marlins' pitching had no answer for him. France finished the 2026 season slashing .295/.363/.502/.885 OPS with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs.

We can't forget that he was an All-Star with the Seattle Mariners during the 2022 season. France is a guy who can hit for contact and power. He's had six of his eight seasons with more than 100 hits. Aside from spending five seasons with the Mariners, France made stops with the Minnesota Twins, Cincinnati Reds, and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Padres might offer him a sweet deal because he's in California. The organization has given many big contracts to Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Xander Bogaerts. It wouldn't be surprising if France stays with the team.

The Marlins front office can't be fearful. They have to take risks. The team needs a first baseman that can hit.

France also performed solidly in the division series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are on the verge of winning the World Series. He brings solid plate discipline and can draw walks. Sometimes he can be chaotic by striking out a lot, but he's a reliable hitter and a good teammate. This is the best we have seen from France since his time with the Mariners.

Bringing France to join this ascending young team in the Marlins could be great for the franchise. He could also establish himself as one of the leaders in the locker room. France is 32. The Marlins must get to work.