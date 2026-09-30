One Marlins Free Agent They Can’t Afford to Lose and One They Can

The Miami Marlins front office will face tough decisions, as most management does when it's time for the offseason.

Some key free agents can't be touched, and others you can live with moving on from.

Who Should Be Back

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Mandatory Credit: Jeff Klein-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandy Alcantara

We can say anything, whether it's good or bad, but Alcantara, 31, is the motor of the team. He's the veteran leader. The Marlins have to keep him. When we see a pitcher like Alcantara, we see a pitcher who loves to compete. It's easy to say that he's wasting his good years wearing a Miami uniform.

Are we forgetting about legacy? What happened to staying with a team long term? It would be great to see Alcantara remain a Marlin for at least one or two more seasons. The team is very close to tasting a postseason. Although Alcantara has been there in 2020 and 2023, this is arguably the most talented group he's ever been part of in all of his years with the franchise.

Alcantara has made history after history. Recording his first career save, and the most innings pitched by a Marlins pitcher. He can go the distance and secure complete games. Give us a fully healthy team and one more solid starter, and watch the Marlins take off. He has a $21 million club option for 2027.

Who Won't Be Back

Pete Fairbanks

This is a tough one. Many of us expected so much more out of the closer. The 32-year-old, who will be 33 in December, signed a one-year deal with the Marlins. There's a high chance that the one-and-only season might be enough for the team to look elsewhere.

Fairbanks posted a 4-5 record with a 6.31 ERA and 19 saves in 46 games. Fairbanks will have surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October. He wasn't the same pitcher that he was with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

April, June, and July were among his worst months. His final two starts weren't good either. From July 5 to September 14, he has allowed a total of 10 earned runs. It wouldn't be too surprising if management decides to give him the benefit of the doubt and bring him back for one more season.

Marlins' front office doesn't see Fairbanks in the same way as Alcantara. In addition, the team will wait to see how Ronny Henriquez bounces back from his season-ending injury. Henriquez is much younger, and he was on the verge of being the Marlins' main closer before the injury.