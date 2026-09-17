Sandy Alcantara Makes Historic First Save with Marlins

The Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is an absolutely great gamer. He doesn't back down from any challenge and steps up whenever his manager, Clayton McCollough, needs him.

After starting on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Alcantara added another accomplishment to his resume.

The First Career Save

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara ( Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old in his ninth season with the club recorded his first career save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Alcantara, who has achieved many great things with Miami, especially this season, surprised everyone with this performance out of the bullpen on short rest.

And Sandy Alcantara has the first save of his illustrious career.

Miami wins, 4-3.

Arizona drops 3 1/2 games behind San Diego for the final NL wild-card berth. https://t.co/zWdI7OU0Si — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 17, 2026

The Marlins beat the Diamondbacks 4-3 and secured the series by taking two out of three. The Marlins won in extra innings on Tuesday by the score of 4-2, and they responded again with a win. Every series in September is important for them to win. The Diamondbacks, who are in the wild card hunt with the Marlins, made the Marlins work for it throughout this series. It's a big series win for the team.

Alcantara has been an inspiration for this team. Leaders demonstrate their attitude with their actions more than words. Alcantara is the mark of a true leader for a young, developing team. His fastball was filthy, reaching 100.4 mph. It's been almost 40 years since a starting pitcher recorded a regular-season save. The last pitcher to do this was Dodgers' Orel Hershiser in 1987.

The Marlins are still fighting for their playoff hopes. At times, they look like they were out of it, but they are still hanging tight. It's a tough spot for the Marlins because they are 7.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot. The Marlins will have to go on a massive winning streak and hope the Padres can collapse by losing many games. Both the Padres and the Diamondbacks will have to lose many games if the Marlins want to shock everyone and clinch the final spot.

Nothing changes for Alcantara, as the skipper is still planning on using him for his next start, which will be on Sunday against the Padres. It's another pivotal series for the Marlins. They will have to get a sweep on the road against them. It may be asking for too much, but to play in October, they have to take these steps.

It's going to take a lot of effort from the pitching staff to be electric against the Padres' hitters and the rest of the opponents for the remainder of the season. Alcantara is 13-10 with a 3.49 ERA and 149 strikeouts this season.