How Joe Mack Became a Defensive Weapon Behind the Plate

The Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack has turned into a defensive wizard behind the plate.

A player who didn't make his debut until the 35th game of the season has put himself in a conversation with some of the best defensive catchers of the 2026 season.

Most runners caught stealing in MLB



JOE MACK, 25

William Contreras, 25

Freddy Fermin, 24



Mack didn't even make his debut until the 35th game of the season. pic.twitter.com/6vcMIPbQ72 — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) September 20, 2026

About Mack's Defense

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB teams will take their approach differently every time Mack is behind the plate. Hicks is showing this season that he's not going to be an easy target to steal bases. Players will still test him, but the more he takes out runners on second, the more they will reconsider stealing a base while he's out there.

The Marlins made the right choice to bring him up during the middle of the season. We were hearing his name throughout the offseason. Fans wanted the Miami front office to promote Mack because of not only what he does offensively, but also defensively. The Marlins won't be qualifying for postseason play. Mack's rookie season could be the start of something special coming to South Florida.

Mack is the ultimate professional. He's always prepared and attentive to detail. He's constantly staying in the zone, and the team has itself a potential elite catcher for years to come. Mack has a strong arm and can gun out runners from his knees. Mack has the chance to be the best catcher the Marlins have had on both ends of the field since Ivan Rodriguez.

Mack's fielding percentage is .986, and he turned four double plays. In addition, he's only had 6 passed balls. That's not bad for a rookie catcher. He'll get better as long as he works on the fundamentals.

One of the best moments of his 2026 season on defense happened recently. Mack helped Sandy Alcantara secure his first save after Mack caught Jordan Lawlar stealing to second base. That's how the game ended. The Marlins won 4-3 over the Diamondbacks. Mack was fired up, and so were his teammates.

It would be great to see Mack throw out runners from second to third or even pick off a runner from third. That's going to be an interesting challenge for Mack's defensive assignment.

Mack has 13 home runs with 48 RBIs in 102 games this season. He has solid bat speed. His batting average and slugging percentages could be better, but we will give him the benefit of the doubt. There are a lot of pros to be taken from Mack, and his sophomore season will be must-see TV for us baseball fanatics. Marlins' front office can't drop the ball on him.