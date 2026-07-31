One Unexpected Marlins Trade Could Change Everything at the Deadline

The Miami Marlins are starting to feel torn about what they should trade and who is untouchable.

During the week of the trade deadline, it becomes a frenzy with changing news each day. There's one unexpected trade that could change everything for the Marlins in a not-so-positive way.

Moving Otto Lopez Could Send Shockwaves

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Otto Lopez is one of the infielders who has been the talk of the town this season. He's currently 27 and clearly in the prime of his career. When athletes are in their contract year, that's when they answer the bell and have a strong season. Lopez has been their best hitter in the lineup.

In 2026, the MLB has witnessed significant growth in Lopez's game. He has achieved career highs in hits (138) and doubles (27), which earned him his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic. Lopez has proven his worth, attracting interest from several franchises, including the Boston Red Sox. The situation is complicated, as it remains uncertain whether it would be wise for Miami to trade him while he is performing exceptionally and the team is in the midst of playoff contention.

How will trading Lopez move the needle? Who will play the shortstop position? The Marlins have a shortstop prospect in Aiva Arquette in the minor leagues. He's just 22 years old and looks to have a bright future ahead of him. He's not ready to get promoted this season. The Marlins do need a third baseman and some strong arms in their bullpen, which they must decide by the deadline.

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) celebrates with left fielder Heriberto Hernandez (13) after the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Marlins trade Lopez, then they have to get something that will help this team make that leap in August and September. It's postseason or bust for the Marlins. Aside from the hits and doubles, Lopez is slashing .325/.359/.845. He has taken his game to another level. The Lopez trade rumors are almost in a similar boat to Colorado Rockies' catcher Hunter Goodman.

Lopez and Goodman share similarities, such as being under team control through 2029. One potential trade scenario involves a three-team trade between the Marlins, Red Sox, and Angels. While it may sound far-fetched, anything can happen in baseball. If Lopez is traded, the Marlins could consider acquiring Zach Neto. Neto is younger than Lopez and has hit more home runs. His power could be an asset, especially for hitting home runs to left field at LoanDepot Park.

We are down to a few more days until the deadline. Lopez should continue to dominate at the plate if the Marlins don't trade for him. He must put this team on his back for the remainder of the season. He's got ice in his veins right now with the way he's swinging the bat.