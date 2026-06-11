Red-Hot Marlins May Be Upending Trade Deadline Expectations

The month of June started with the Miami Marlins in a bad spot.

The Marlins were swept by the New York Mets to end May and were 26-34. Miami had lost five straight games and eight of their last 12 as it appeared to be backsliding out of the National League wild card race. From there, one could see Miami trading away Sandy Alcantara and waving the white flag.

Now? Now so much.

After beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-0, on Thursday, the Marlins (34-35) are a game under .500 and have won eight of their last nine games. They’re on a five-game winning streak going into this weekend’s series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Miami hasn’t been a game under .500 since May 2 and hasn’t been .500 since April 24. The Marlins haven’t been a game over .500 since April 13.

Are The Marlins Buyers or Sellers Now?

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami mounting a furious rally to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East is unlikely. The Marlins remain more than 10 games back of the Braves, who have more wins than any team in baseball. But the NL Wild Card is now firmly in sight.

Miami made a late run last season and finished four games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. After Thursday’s win, the Marlins were going to be no worse than two games out of the final spot. They’ve also spent this month gaining valuable ground on teams in front of them in the Wild Card race, including a sweep of the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Marlins are doing this with an injured starting rotation that is missing key pieces Janson Junk, Eury Pérez and Robby Snelling. Junk could be back relatively soon. But Pérez will likely need two months, and Snelling is done for the season after elbow surgery. That happened a few days after his MLB debut in May.

Miami has thrown shutouts in each of its last two wins. No National League team has a longer current winning streak than the Marlins’ five-game streak and they only have a minus-6 run differential. Among NL teams with a negative run differential, theirs is the best.

It might just be a hot streak. It might be smoke and mirrors. It might be something more. The longer it lasts, the harder it will be for Miami to justify trading Alcantara, their best trade piece. If the Marlins are this close to a wild card in August, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix would have to go out and buy, right?

Miami has another six weeks or so to make its case. Right now, the Marlins should be thinking about the key piece that could get them over the top and not dealing their ace.