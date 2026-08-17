Why Marlins Catcher Joe Mack is Out of Lineup for Phillies Opener

The Miami Marlins are starting a critical three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and they’ll do it without Joe Mack behind the plate.

The rookie catcher is missing his second straight game due to a sore right shoulder, according to manager Clayton McCullough. Per MLB.com, Mack is considered “day-to-day” and McCullough said on Monday it could take a couple of days. So it’s not clear if he’ll need an injured list stint or not.

Mack also missed Sunday’s game with the same issue. Brian Navaretto was behind the plate for Miami on Monday. Miami’s other healthy catcher, Agustín Ramírez, was in the lineup as the designated hitter.

Joe Mack’s Timeline

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack. Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the injury was first noted on Sunday, the Marlins can back-date his IL stint to Sunday as long as it’s done by Wednesday. MLB teams are allowed to back-date a move three days from the move. McCullough seemed to be hedging toward it not being necessary. Navaretto and Ramírez can switch off catching duties until Mack is ready. But it also removes a player from the bench, leaving Miami with three healthy position players.

If Miami has to put Mack on the IL, it likely call up a non-catcher to take the spot.

Mack is good enough for Miami to be patient on. He arrived in the Majors on May 4 to make his MLB debut and is slashing .240/.297/.434 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI. It’s his defense that has kept in the lineup nearly every day, and it was the lack of defense from Ramírez that caused the Marlins to send him back to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Ramírez returned to the Marlins on Aug. 4 due to an injury and is slashing .243/.329/.353 with two home runs and 17 RBI. He’s been hitting well in August with a slash of .304/.385/.391.

The only other position player on the IL for the Marlins, who suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain last week and is six days into an IL stint. He is expected to be out two weeks before the can return, likely to a short rehab assignment.

It’s not a great time to lose Mack. Miami (64-61) entered Monday’s action 10 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. More important, they are three games out of the final NL wild card berth. The only team ahead of them is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are one game out of the final spot held by San Diego. Philadelphia (67-58) is in the second NL wild card spot but is tied with the Padres. So the Marlins have a chance to make up ground with a good series against the Phillies.