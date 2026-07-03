What We Got Right and Wrong About the Marlins After Three Months

We have reached July, and the Miami Marlins are playing terrific baseball. After a few months of the season, we have seen some things from this team that turned out to be right, and some that were not what we expected.

What We Got Right About the Marlins After Three Months

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Growth of Otto Lopez

The 27-year-old turned out to be exactly what most Marlins fans hoped for. During the offseason, Lopez was one of the Marlins' roster players who showed potential to be a breakout star this season. As of July, Lopez is proving that he can play at a high level and can be a top hitter for this team.

Lopez is slashing .336/.368/.862 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, and 117 hits through 86 games. Lopez is putting up MVP numbers, and he's getting closer and closer to making his first All-Star appearance. It would be a highway robbery if he doesn't make the team. Lopez collected three hits and two runs in yesterday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Joe Mack Better Option Than Agustin Ramirez

When the season started, Ramirez was the Marlins' primary catcher while Mack was at Triple-A. The Marlins hoped Ramirez's defense would improve, but it continued to be a problem.

Ramirez was sent to the minors, and Mack was promoted. Mack is proving to be the best option so far. He's the better defender and hitter. Mack had impressive moments with the Marlins, such as hitting an inside-the-park home run and delivering a 4-hit game against the Arizona Diamondbacks last month. At age 23, Mack became the youngest catcher in Marlins history to achieve this accomplishment.

What We Got Wrong About the Marlins

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Meyer Turned Out to Be the Second-Best Pitcher

We have to call it like we see it. No one expected right-handed pitcher Meyer to become the second-best pitcher in the rotation. No one would have thought he would start the season with a 9-1 record and a 2.53 ERA, leading the rotation in that category.

Meyer is the third-best option for the team. Still, he's pitching like a No. 2. Eury Perez is not having the best season so far, with a 4-6 record and a minor injury, but Meyer is basically telling the Marlins that he's got this and will do everything he can to help the pitching staff succeed. Sandy Alcantara can't do it all alone. It's great to see Meyer having success this season.