The Marlins Record That Ace Sandy Alcantara May Never Achieve

Every day that Sandy Alcantara pitches, there's an opportunity to see greatness. Miami Marlins fans got an eyeful on Sunday at loanDepot Park.

Alcantara took the baseball for Miami and claimed his fifth win of the season. He delivered a quality start for the Marlins, as he went seven innings, allowed five hits and one earned run. He struck out seven, walked one and trimmed his ERA to 4.33.

There will be a lot of talk about Alcantara’s future with the Marlins in the next couple of months. The MLB trade deadline is coming up on Aug. 3 and if the Marlins continue to trend the way they're trending in the National League, they will be well out of contention by then.

Moving Alcantara may be their only option to restock their team and their farm system, the latter of which is now depleted by injury. But by dealing Alcantara, the Marlins would also be robbing him of achieving a franchise milestone.

Sandy Alcantara’s Place in Marlins History

The horse is here... pic.twitter.com/v58p5UAvHT — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 7, 2026

Per the Marlins’ Communications account on X (formerly Twitter), Alcantara moved into third place on the franchise's all time victories list, claiming his 57th career win on Sunday. The two pitchers in front of them are Ricky Nolasco with 81 wins and Dontrelle Willis with 68 wins.

Willis was one of the most consequential pitchers in Marlins history for two reasons. First, he was part of their 2003 World Series team. The “D-Train” was a rookie and went 14-6, earning an All-Star game nod and winning National League rookie of the year. Two years later he went 22-10 and finished second in NL Cy Young award. He emerged as one of baseball's most important pitchers.

The second reason that Willis is so consequential is because he suffered the same fate that Alcantara may face in a couple of months. The Marlins traded him.

Willis’ trade was one of the most lopsided in Major League history. He and slugger Miguel Cabrera — the latter now retired and on his way to becoming a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Fame selection — were dealt to the Detroit Tigers on Dec. 4, 2007, in a cost-cutting move as the Marlins acquired Dallas Trahern, Burke Badenhop, Frankie De La Cruz, Cameron Maybin, Andrew Miller and Mike Rabelo.

As for Nolasco, He also came up a Marlin. He made his Major League debut in 2006 and pitched his first 6 7 1/2 seasons with Miami before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. He was never an All Star, but he was consistent. He won at least 10 games in all but one of his full seasons in Miami.

By Aug. 3, we'll know if Alcantara suffers the same fate as Willis and Nolasco and finishes his career elsewhere.