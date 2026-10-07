The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Marlins This Season

The Miami Marlins have a lot of key decisions to make this offseason. There are several talented players who are on one-year deals and looking for a big payday.

Sandy Alcantara is one of the players we are curious to see what will happen with. Alcantara is in the final year of his contract. The Marlins are paying him $17 million. He signed a 5-year extension in December 2021.

Other Miami players are still seeking an extension. Will Peter Bendix take the risk or will let them walk?

Marlins Are Uncertain About Kyle Stowers for Long Term

Miami Marlins first baseman Kyle Stowers ( Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be realistic. If the management wanted Stowers for a long-term deal, then it would have been done a long time ago. The 28-year-old outfielder is in his prime. He might or might not say it, but deep down, he feels that he deserves a $100 million contract. Don't know for how many years, but that price is something he's desiring.

After breaking out in 2025, Stowers finished the 2026 season slashing .239/.331/.789 with 21 homers and 65 RBIs in 121 games. His numbers did digress compared to the season before. Stowers suffered hamstring and foot/cramping injuries this season.

Durability has the management thinking twice about extending Stowers. When he's healthy, he's one of the most reliable hitters in the lineup. It's going to be an offseason to watch regarding Stowers.

Will Joe Mack Get Extended this Offseason?

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After surprising the baseball world with his defense as well as offense, the front office can't sleep on Mack's potential to be an all-time great at the catcher position.

Mack might be the first Marlins player since Alcantara to receive a big contract. Still, he might get a bigger extension than Alcantara because it's becoming a trend in baseball where teams are locking up young players in their early 20s in 8- to 10-year deals.

Mack won't hit free agency until 2032. However, in business of baseball, nothing is guaranteed until the offer is made and signed. Mack made his big league debut on May 4, 2026. He finished the season with 14 homers and 52 RBIs with a .234 batting average in 303 at-bats.

If the front office offers him a long-term deal, it will most likely be an 8-year extension. The extension offer should be presented sometime during the winter meetings. Not too many great catches have come through the Marlins organization. Mack has the potential to stand out. Many fans would want that for him. He's already becoming a fan favorite at Loandepot Park.

His numbers do need to get better, especially his batting average, but the best is yet to come for the 23-year-old.