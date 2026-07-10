Tyler Phillips Gives Marlins Another Reason To Trust Their Depth

The Miami Marlins did not need the bats to be on fire to keep their climb through the standings moving. What they did need was a starter who could hand the ball off to a rested bullpen, and an offense that could create a few runs of separation.

Tyler Phillips delivered the most important piece of that formula Wednesday in Miami's 2-0 win over the Mariners. The right-hander, who started the year as a reliever before getting added to the starting rotation, worked five scoreless innings and allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three. It wasn't the most dominant line in the traditional sense, but it was another example of Phillips giving the Marlins solid innings that will bolster their chances of making the postseason.

This has become the focal point for Phillips. His 3.26 ERA shows that he can keep the game manageable for the first half, then let the Marlins' late-inning options take over from there.

Phillips Found Sucess With His Breaking Stuff

Final line for Tyler Phillips:



5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 71 NP (40 strikes)#Marlins pic.twitter.com/nAZH65rS1j — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) July 9, 2026

The pitch mix helped explain how Phillips did it. He leaned heavily on his breaking stuff against Seattle, giving hitters a different look and forcing them to adjust to slower pitches with more movement. The performance was not the sort of overpowering effort you tend to see from pitchers in the modern era, but he kept the Mariners off balance, worked behind his defense, and forced Seattle to play from behind once Miami grabbed the lead.

The Marlins built that lead early. Kyle Stowers opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning, and Xavier Edwards followed Otto Lopez’s two-out single with an RBI triple in the third. That was all the offense Miami needed, as their bullpen finished what Phillips started.

Cade Gibson covered two scoreless innings before Michael Petersen and Pete Fairbanks handled the final six outs. Fairbanks earned his 13th save, ending the game with Seattle threatening in the ninth. The Marlins' margin for error was razor thin, but their pitching staff was up to the task.

Phillips has now completed at least five innings in five of his past seven starts, a big jump up for a pitcher who started the season as another arm in the bullpen. His emergence gives the Marlins another starter that they can trust, another way to preserve their bullpen, and the belief that they have enough depth to be serious playoff contenders in the NL East.