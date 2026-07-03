Marlins-Athletics Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Miami Marlins are 0-2 for July as they head to Sacramento to face the Athletics in a three-game series that begins on Friday.

After a scorching June in which Miami (46-42) went 20-6 — including the series opener with Colorado — the Marlins were going to cool off at some point. But that run put them in position to be a real contender for the playoffs after the All-Star break. That also means that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix and his staff will have fewer excuses to not make deals at the trade deadline in August.

Miami now has a winning record. When action begins in Sacramento the Marlins will be no worse than 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. In May, it looked like they were running away with the division. Now? Not only can Miami see Atlanta but so can Philadelphia, which is fewer than four games back and inside the National League Wild Card line by more than three games.

The Marlins are just outside that wild card line at 1.5 games back. But there is plenty of time to get back inside that line — or slip further behind. Yes, the Marlins are back in the race, but there’s three months left to play. Plenty can happen.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Marlins injuries and more.

Miami Marlins at Athletics

Miami Marlins right fielder Sandy Alcantara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 9:40 p.m. EDT — TV: Marlins: Marlins.TV; Athletics: NBC Sports Bay California

Saturday: 9:40 p.m. EDT — TV: Marlins: Marlins.TV; Athletics: NBC Sports Bay California

Sunday: 4:30 p.m. EDT— TV: Marlins: Peacock/NBC Sports Network Extra; Athletics: Peacock/NBC Sports Network Extra.

Radio: Marlins: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Athletics: Talk 650 KSTE, KVMX 92.1/105.5, A's Cast

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.02) vs. Athletics RHP Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.00)

Saturday: Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 4.20) vs. Athletics RHP Aaron Civale (5-5, 5.05)

Sunday: Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (4-6, 4.21) vs. Athletics LHP Gage Jump (3-2, 2.93)

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: None.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Janson Junk. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15-Day Injured List: RHP Anthony Bender (right shin stress reaction), RHP Janson Junk (right shin bone inflammation),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Josh Ekness (right calf strain), LHP Andrew Nardi (left rib cage stress reaction), LHP Robby Snelling (left elbow UCL repair surgery with an internal brace), RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace – hybrid), RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction with an associated internal brace).

July Schedule: July 3-5, vs. Athletics; July 7-9, vs. Seattle; July 10-12, vs. Cleveland; July 13-16, All-Star Break; July 17-19 at Milwaukee; July 20-22, at Houston; July 24-26, vs. San Diego; July 27-29 vs. Philadelphia; July 31-Aug. 2 at New York Mets.