Which Marlins Have the Best Chance to Make the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star game in Philadelphia is quickly approaching, and the Miami Marlins have multiple players who could make the roster. While there are a couple of players who are worthy of a trip to Philly, the Marlins haven't had much luck getting multiple players there in recent memory.

Only twice since 2018 has Miami sent more than one player to the mid-season classic, and not since Luis Arraez and Jorge Solar in 2023. Last season, it was Kyle Stowers who represented the fish in Atlanta, and for good reason.

He smashed 19 big flies, drove in 54 runs, and posted a .293 batting average with a .911 OPS before the All-Star break. This season, Miami doesn't have quite the thumper ready to break down the walls and make it to the coveted game, yet.

Liam Hicks is the closest offensive powerhouse to matching Stowers 2025 production this season. He has 13 homers and 53 RBI entering Wednesday, and owns a .831 OPS. The unfortunate part is that he's nowhere near the top of the list of vote getters at the catcher position in the National League so far.

Liam Hicks Has Been the Marlins’ Best Offensive Power House This Season

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When the most recent vote update dropped on Monday, Hicks was sixth among catchers and a whopping 1.5 million behind Drake Baldwin for first place. While the voting is just to determine the starters for the mid-summer classic, it doesn't appear Hicks will make the cut. He still has an opportunity for a bench spot, which is nearly as valuable, especially if he continues mashing.

One of the more obvious Marlins' hitters who should be selected is Otto Lopez. Through 79 games, he leads the MLB by a wide margin with 105 hits and a .337 batting average. While he doesn't have the power of Stowers or Hicks, he's far from a singles merchant. Lopez is third in baseball with 21 doubles and tied for sixth in the National League with three triples.

The only problem with Lopez's All-Star game argument is that he's a shortstop in the National League. He's currently fifth in voting with 445,451 votes (as of Monday), but well behind the front-runners, CJ Abrams and Mookie Betts. These two are neck and neck for the starting shortstop position, but it wouldn't be a shock if Lopez snuck in as a bench bat.

The pitchers are chosen by managers, which gives Max Meyer a great opportunity to make the cut. He's a perfect 8-0 through 16 starts and owns a 2.80 ERA. He's struck out 102 batters over 90 innings and held hitters to a .210 average. Similar to Lopez, competition, not performance, is a problem.

Max Meyer Is Still Standing Out Despite an Incredibly Crowded Field

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The National League is stocked full of young, electric, and dominating starting pitchers who are all worthy of All-Star appearances. The league features five starters with a sub-2.30 ERA, all with at least 14 starts this season. It will be tough, but Meyer is certainly All-Star worthy at the very least.