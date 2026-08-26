With Another Injury, Is Marlins Reliever Pete Fairbanks' Future Fried with the Fish?

2026 hasn't exactly been a banner year for Pete Fairbanks. The Miami Marlins relief pitcher hasn't fared very well in the role of closer. That's especially true for a team that should be closer to a Wild Card spot, and several of his bad appearances are a reason that they aren't. And on top of that, he's had an injury-plagued campaign, now finding himself on the Injured List for the near future.

The Fish placed Fairbanks on the 15-day IL with right median nerve irritation after his appearance against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. He was evaluated at the Andrews Institute in Pensacola on Tuesday.

It’s the second time Fairbanks has been sidelined with a nerve issue in his throwing arm. He was taken out of action on April 28, as well.

Marlins Place Pete Fairbanks On Injured List https://t.co/DleGw7jYFz pic.twitter.com/lX5jlmLQ2v — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 25, 2026

“We had some pretty positive results in Pensacola last time," Fairbanks said, according to the Miami Herald. "So, hopefully I can get up there, and we can shoot me up with a bunch of stuff that lets me get back as quick as I can and throw the ball over the plate. And most importantly, feel my hand and knowing where it’s going.”

Aside from his arm ailments, the stat sheet hasn't been kind to the 32-year-old hurler, either.

He's 4-5 on the year with 18 saves and four blown attempts. But when he's been bad... he's really bad. Fairbanks has a glaring 6.02 ERA, which won't put him anywhere near a class with the top stoppers in the game.

It's certainly not fitting for a team that is trying to take a step toward respectability like Miami is at this stage in their rebuilding process.

Fairbanks' Free Agency

Fairbanks reacts to surrendering a home run | Credit: Sam Navarro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All totaled, Fairbanks' salary for the season is $13 million. He is under team control through the end of the 2026 season. After that, he's scheduled to become a free agent entering the 2027 season.

Don't expect the Marlins to make him a priority. Despite his successful track record with the Tampa Bay Rays, he shouldn't command the same kind of money in South Florida. He just hasn't given the Fish much incentive to open their checkbook again.

But on the mound? The Fish should free their bullpen of Fairbanks. They need to view this as a one-season experiment that didn't really go so well and explore better options on their current roster.

Or better yet? Use some of their financial surplus to go shopping for a reliable closer in the offseason. Someone who can slam the door on opponents on the way to a September pennant drive.