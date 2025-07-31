REPORT: Yankees Have Discussed Blockbuster Trade With Marlins
The Miami Marlins are one of the most intriguing teams to watch before the MLB trade deadline. A month-and-a-half ago, they looked like sellers all the way, but their recent surge has made things interesting. That won't stop the New York Yankees from pursuing a trade with them, though.
Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media has reported that the Yankees are "actively pursuing" Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who has been one of the biggest names floated in trade speculation for the past several weeks. Garcia added that New York has already talked with Miami regarding a potential deal.
Alcantara is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and has mostly struggled, logging a 6.36 ERA over 21 starts. However, he has put together back-to-back scoreless outings, including going seven innings in a win over the San Diego Padres last week.
The 29-year-old has proven to be one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy, which he displayed in full back in 2022 when he posted a 2.28 ERA on his way to capturing the NL Cy Young award in unanimous fashion.
Of course, the caveat is that Alcantara has not pitched too well since then, largely due to the fact that he began experiencing arm troubles in 2023 and ultimately missed all of 2024.
This has made the Marlins' decision rather difficult, as they may ultimately choose to hold onto the right-hander with the hope that he could build his trade value the remainder of the season. Miami could then deal him over the winter.
Remember: Alcantara is under club control through 2027, so the Fish do not have to be in any rush to move him. Not only that, but considering how well the Marlins have been playing, having gone 27-14 over their last 41 games, they may want to weigh the possibility of keeping Alcantara for a potential run next season.
The Yankees are in serious need of starting pitching thanks to a rash of injuries that has hit their rotation, so their reported interest in Alcantara definitely makes sense.
We'll see if anything happens before the deadline expires on Thursday.
