The Many Ways Francisco Lindor’s Injury Shuffles the Scuffling Mets’ Lineup

Just as they got one superstar back, the Mets will be dealing with another absence.

Juan Soto returned to New York’s lineup Wednesday night after being sidelined for weeks with a calf injury. With their slugger back, he team broke its 12-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Twins. Unfortunately, shortstop Francisco Lindor left the game with a calf injury of his own. Unfortunately, this one is more serious than Soto’s.

On Thursday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Lindor would be “down for quite a bit,” and his injury is more serious than Soto’s. He has already made his way to the 10-day injured list.

Given how bad the team’s offense has been, it simply can’t afford to be without one of its best offensive pieces for a long period of time. Even after Wednesday night’s win, the Mets still have MLB’s worst offense. They’re dead last in runs (78) and OPS (.622), and rank 29th in on-base percentage (.288), slugging (.334) and wRC+ (79).

Mets lineup changes with Francisco Lindor out

With Lindor sidelined, the Mets will likely have to od some shuffling.

On Thursday, Bo Bichette is in the lineup at third base, but it would make sense to shift him back to the middle of the diamond. While he was one of MLB’s worst shortstops in 2025, moving him there would free up the lineup for some creativity. They could have Brett Baty cover third base while sticking Mark Vientos at first.

For the time being, Ronny Mauricio will get a long look at short while everyone else stays put. The 25-year-old has a career .653 OPS and a lifetime wRC+ of 84. He’s unlikely to move the needle in the lineup, so New York may have to get creative unless his bat has improved to a shocking degree.

As of now, the outfield is a bit of a jumble as well. Luis Robert Jr. is solidified as the team’s center fielder, but after that things have moved around a lot. Rookie Carson Benge has played nine games in left, three in center and 10 in right. Baty has played 12 in right, while playing first six times and third once. Meanwhile, Soto (eight), Tyrone Taylor (13), Tommy Pham (four) and Jared Young (four) have all played games at an outfield corner.

With Soto at DH coming off his calf injury, the Mets should find a permanent home for Benge, who needs to see pitches if he wants to realize the potential that made him a top 50 prospect. He has played left field in each of his last four games. Whether it’s right or left, he needs to find a home for development. He's currently slashing .136/.219/.197 with one home run, three RBIS, and a wRC+ of 24.

Once Benge is locked in, Pham and Taylor can fight for starts at the other spot and, hopefully, Baty could move back to the infield where he belongs.

Mets will miss Lindor’s production

Lindor has struggled in 2026, limping his way to a .226/.314/.355 slash line, with two home runs, two doubles, two triples and five RBIs. He had a wRC+ of 94, but was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI on Wednesday night before leaving with an injury.

The 32-year-old switch-hitter has been excellent in each of the past four seasons. From 2022 through ‘25, Lindor boasted a slash line of .266/.341/.471, with a wRC+ of 128. In that time, he ranked fourth among hitters in fWAR (25.8). He also topped 31 home runs in each of the past three seasons.

The Mets won’t be able to replace that kind of production in-house. What they can do is get their better bats in the lineup more often, and allow Benge to work his way through early season struggles.

The also need guys like Robert and Marcus Semien to start pulling their weight at the plate. Until that happens, don’t expect a rapid turnaround in Queens.

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