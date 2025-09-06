Mets manager reveals status of two injured veterans
The New York Mets could see the return of two sidelined players shortly.
Ahead of Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Carlos Mendoza gave positive updates on reliever Reed Garrett (elbow) and outfielder Jose Siri (leg). Garrett, who pitched in his first rehab start on Thursday, could be active for Sunday's game. Siri, who has been out for nearly five months, is "getting close" after blasting a home run and playing nine innings for the Syracuse Mets on Saturday.
According to Mendoza, the club will make a decision on Garrett based on Saturday's bullpen usage, but his availability indicates the right-hander is back to full strength. Garrett was placed on the 15-day IL on August 25th due to right elbow inflammation, and Sunday would be the first day he is eligible to return.
Garrett has had an up-and-down season for the Mets but holds a solid 3.61 ERA across 52.1 innings. Though over his last seven appearances, the four-year veteran has struggled mightily, posting a 10.80 ERA with eight earned runs over 6.2 innings.
But a quick stint on the injured list may have been all Garrett needed, as the 32-year-old was impressive in his rehab appearance for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Garrett served as an opener, allowing just one hit and striking out two in a 15-pitch scoreless first inning.
At the trade deadline, New York's effort to bolster the bullpen with the additions of Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley and Gregory Soto seemingly tightened the margin for error for established Mets relievers like Garrett. But with Helsley's immense struggles in a Mets uniform, the club could certainly use the return of a reinvigorated Garrett to steady the bullpen.
As for Siri, it has been a much longer road to recovery. The speedy outfielder suffered a fractured left tibia on April 12th after fouling a ball off his shin. Siri's original timeline was 8-10 weeks, but a June setback pushed his return back even longer.
It was a crushing blow for the first-year Mets outfielder, who appeared in just 10 games for the club before his injury. In his 20 at-bats, Siri managed just one hit but added four walks and two stolen bases. Siri's tremendous speed could prove to be a difference-maker down the stretch if he is able to return for a playoff push.
In Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bison, Siri appeared uncompromised, notching a two-run home run while playing nine innings in center field.
With fellow center fielder Tyrone Taylor joining the injured list with a strained left hamstring, the club is now relying on struggling deadline acquisition Cedric Mullins, who is batting .188 to start his Mets career. Siri's return would give some much-needed depth and flexibility at the position while also offering game-changing speed off the bench.
Mendoza's update offers some hope to a Mets club that will need all-hands-on-deck for the final three weeks of the season. With a hold on the second Wild Card spot, New York faces series against Wild Card hopefuls Cincinnati, San Diego, and Chicago, as well as a tough four-game stretch against Philadelphia.