Ace pitcher identified as possible Mets target in offseason
The New York Mets cannot go into another season without a bonafide ace starting pitcher at the top of their rotation.
It just can't happen again. The Mets need a reliable and proven starter that can provide length on a consistent basis as well.
So, one way to solve this dilemma would be by bringing in a top free agent starter such as Dylan Cease who will be on the open market this winter.
Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks will also be a free agent, but Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the Mets will sign Cease over Gallen in free agency.
"Each of these starting pitchers presently in his age-29 season finished top five in a Cy Young vote in two of the past three years and entered 2025 looking destined to become very rich upon reaching free agency for the first time," Miller wrote.
"Instead, they've both struggled mightily and may at least be tempted to accept the one-year qualifying offers coming their way this winter in hopes of entering free agency more emphatically 15 months from now. (Prediction: Gallen stays in Arizona; Cease signs with New York Mets.)"
All that being said, Cease will turn 30-years-old in December, which is why Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns may be reluctant to dish out a long-term deal to him. Cease is also enduring a down year in San Diego, posting a 4-10 record and 4.60 ERA in his first 23 starts.
Given Cease's poor season, the Mets could potentially land the right-hander on a one-year deal with a player option for a second year. This type of contract would make sense for the Mets based off the philosophy of Stearns who doesn't typically sign veteran starting pitchers to long-term deals.
Although Cease hasn't had his best year for the Padres, he's coming off a season in which he went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 189.1 innings (33 starts). Cease's best campaign came with the Chicago White Sox back in 2022, where he posted a 14-8 record, 2.20 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings (32 starts).
The Mets could use an upgrade in their rotation next season and Cease is a solid fit due to an impressive track record.
Youth Movement
In addition to potentially adding Cease or Gallen, the Mets will likely have top pitching prospects Brandon Sproat and/or Nolan McLean competing for a rotation spot next year.
Sproat has allowed just two runs in his last 33 innings and earned International League Player of the Month. McLean has a 2.81 ERA in Syracuse with 120 strikeouts on the season.
Jonah Tong, who is still in Double-A, is not far behind Sproat and McLean. Tong is the Mets' No. 2 ranked prospect, holds a 1.58 ERA and leads all of the minor leagues with 154 strikeouts this season.