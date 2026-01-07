Where Mets can pivot after missing out on Edward Cabrera

It appears clear that the New York Mets need to add at least one frontline pitcher to their starting rotation before the 2026 season begins.

The good news is that David Stearns has several means of doing this. And in recent weeks, it appeared that one potential option was trading for Edward Cabrera, who went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings pitched (26 starts) with the Miami Marlins during the 2025 season.

Read more: Juan Soto sends clear message about playing first base

In a January 4 X post, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote, "Per source, Yankees, Mets and Cubs have shown interest in Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera and Marlins are listening. Astros and Orioles inquired earlier. Talks ongoing with Yankees, The Athletic reported a little while ago."

Per source, Yankees, Mets and Cubs have shown interest in Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera and Marlins are listening. Astros and Orioles inquired earlier. Talks ongoing with Yankees, The Athletic reported a little while ago. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 4, 2026

This made many believe that the chase to secure Cabrera in a trade was between New York's two teams, who seem to be competing for every top trade piece and free agent these days.

But it ended up being the Chicago Cubs who finalized a trade for Cabrera, which was announced on January 7 and first broken by Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation.

Aug 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Who Cubs could pursue after Edward Cabrera Cubs trade

While Cabrera is no longer an option for New York, there's still a plethora of appealing pitchers out there for David Stearns to try and secure.

As for free agents, the three best remaining are Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen. The Mets have been linked to all of these pitchers, and all could make sense to end up in Queens. Recent reports suggest that Valdez and Suarez are garnering more interest from the Mets' front office, but that doesn't mean Gallen should be counted out.

Then there's the trade market. Of course, the top target would be two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. If the Detroit Tigers do decide to trade Skubal, then the Mets seem like the frontrunner to get him. But a trade for baseball's best pitcher doesn't seem all that likely at this point.

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; (Editors note: Alternate crop) Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Skubal isn't made available, the Mets could pivot to other starters like MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals, Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers, or Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins. All of these arms would pair nicely with Nolan McLean at the front of the Mets' starting rotation.

And there's always the chance that an unexpected trade candidate could present himself. Therefore, Mets fans shouldn't feel too bad about missing out on Cabrera. Not yet, at least.

Recommended Articles