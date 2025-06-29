AL team 'can't wait to trade' Ex-Mets hurler after scathing stadium comments
Former New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino has struggled immensely with the Athletics after signing a three-year, $67 million contract with the team (which used to be based in Oakland) this past offseason.
Well, Severino has actually only struggled at Sutter Health Park, which is the Sacramento, California, based minor-league stadium in Sacramento that the Athletics are playing this season while their Las Vegas, Nevada, ballpark is getting built. He currently has a 6.79 ERA and in 10 home games, which compares to a 2.27 ERA in seven road starts.
And Severino made his frustration with his new home ballpark known in a June 27 article from Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, where he was quoted saying, “It feels like a spring training kind of game every time I pitch, and every time other guys pitch. It’s the same mentality we have, to go out there and try to do our best. But it’s not been great for us."
These recent comments from Severino (who posted an 11-7 regular season record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched with the Mets in 2024) have rubbed his current franchise the wrong way, which USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed in a June 29 article.
"The Athletics, who gave starter Luis Severino a three-year, $67 million contract, now can’t wait to trade him after he continues to bash the environment in Sacramento, agitating the organization," Nightengale wrote.
He later added, "It may come as a surprise if he’s still with the organization come August."
Several insiders have asserted that a Severino reunion would make sense for the Mets if (and when) the Athletics decide to trade him. This means Mets fans should keep a close eye on how this story continues to develop.