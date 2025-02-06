Report: Mets Preferred to Keep Mark Vientos at Third Base
On February 5, the news that New York Mets fans have been waiting for for quite a while was finally made official: Pete Alonso has re-signed with the team.
Alonso inked a two-year, $54 million contract that includes him getting paid $30 million in 2025. He also has a choice to opt out after the season, or he can opt in to the second year of his deal which will earn him $24 million.
This massive signing makes it unlikely New York will have any other big moves this offseason and seems to solidify the corners of their infield.
In the weeks before Alonso's decision, there were numerous reports that the Mets were preparing 2024 third baseman Mark Vientos to play first base in case Alonso signed elsewhere.
Vientos even addressed this when speaking with the media during the Mets Amazin' Day at Citi Field on January 25 by saying, "They told me to take some reps, for sure. I've been taking reps over there, I've been getting ready for anything that happens," per an X post from SNY.
However, a February 5 report from Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI revealed that the Mets were hoping ultimately it wouldn't come to Vientos switching positions.
"Mets preferred to keep Mark Vientos at 3B if they could given the strides he made at the position in 2024
"That’s why they explored/checked on Torkelson, Mountcastle and Yandy Diaz
"They were prepared/open to move Vientos to 1B but now they don’t have to with Pete Alonso back," Ragazzo wrote on X.
With Alonso now back, the Mets will surely stop inquiring about other potential first basemen, as they now have their two elite corner infielders back for at least the 2025 campaign.