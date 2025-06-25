Are the Mets in need of a team meeting?
The end of June is looming and the New York Mets are in the throws of a massive slump.
The Mets have lost 10 of their last 11 games, something that was thought to be impossible after their incredible start to the year. The mid mark of the season is officially here and it seems like the complete opposite of what fans saw in 2024; instead of sputtering out of the gate and rebounding in June, New York started as the best team in the league but crumbled in nightmarish fashion as the days turn warmer.
It is obvious that something needs to change if the Mets want to try and change their luck. Last season, the turnaround came with a players-only meeting that was led by Francisco Lindor. Is that what this team needs to get back on track?
Well, a meeting certainly would not be a bad start. This team has seen issues in every single department in the midst of this downfall. There has been a downtick in production, the bullpen is a mess, and starting pitching is hit or miss.
The main problem? The Mets keep finding a new way to lose every night. From starting pitching to base-running blunders to quiet bats to poor relief outings.
For example, Frankie Montas made his first start as a Met and gave the team an absolute gem. He threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves, an outing that was a great contrast to his less than savory rehab starts. And that was all thrown away by a complete meltdown by the bullpen and an offense that was dead-silent until it was too late.
If the Mets want to be playing meaningful baseball late in the season, they need to change something quickly. The front office is responsible for making changes too, but there is too much talent on this current roster to be performing the way that they are.
The Mets are lucky that they have given themselves a cushion with how well they played early this season, but it would be such a waste to throw away all of that success and excitement of this year right as the race is heating up.
So now is the time: veterans should be calling meetings. Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and everyone in between should be getting angry. If they want to turn this around, they need to hold each other accountable and get it done.
There obviously needs to be an attitude change. It is time to buckle down and get back to being the best team in baseball.