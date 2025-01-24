Astros Still Have This Offer on the Table For Possible Mets Target Alex Bregman
The New York Mets have been linked to former Houston Astros slugger and current unrestricted free agent Alex Bregman for much of this offseason.
Initial thinking was that the Mets could pivot to pursuing Bregman if they didn't re-sign Pete Alonso. However, despite Alonso and New York not having come to terms yet (and Alonso potentially being close to signing elsewhere), the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed on January 22 that the Mets still don't seem like a likely landing spot for the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.
"Let's get to the Bregman updates. I'm not seeing Mets or Yankees for Bregman at this point," Heyman said during his B/R Walk-Off Live Show.
Instead, it seems that Bregman could end up back where he started — which The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported in a January 23 article.
"Conversations between the Houston Astros and free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman have resumed within recent days, according to three league sources, reigniting some hope of a reunion between the franchise and one of its cornerstones," Rome wrote.
He later added, "A lack of clarity in Bregman’s market across the past month may have allowed the Astros back into the fray. According to three sources, unrest within the Astros’ clubhouse about the possibility of Bregman’s departure — and Brown declaring the negotiations “stalled” — also contributed, in part, to Houston circling back."
"The team’s longstanding offer to Bregman remains on the table, one source said on Thursday afternoon, but it’s unclear if the Astros will budge from the reported six years and $156 million it contained," Rome continued.
If the Mets aren't getting Bregman, it's surely better for their team that he stay in the American League.