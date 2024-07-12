Brandon Nimmo Issues Bold Statement About Surging Mets
This New York Mets' star outfielder keeps performing and continues to push for the front office to take this approach at the trade deadline.
"In here we believe we're a really good team and we want to be buyers at the end of this month," Brandon Nimmo said to reporters after the club's 7-0 win and series sweep of the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
"We believe we're not that far off from being serious contenders," he added.
Nimmo and fellow team leader Francisco Lindor have led the charge in the Mets' clubhouse. J.D. Martinez has also helped fix the offense thanks to his highly esteemed hitting knowledge.
But things really took a turn in the right direction when Mets manager Carlos Mendoza flipped Nimmo and Lindor in the lineup, moving the former to the no. 2 hole and the latter to the leadoff spot. Lindor has a .885 OPS since moving to the leadoff position and Nimmo has a 1.140 OPS batting second, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post pointed out in a recent column.
The 47-45 Mets now currently hold the third Wild Card spot in the NL, as they're tied with the San Diego Padres, holding the tie breaker. They're only one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second slot and four games behind the banged-up NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the top spot.
For that, Nimmo reiterated that he is telling the Mets' front office to buy at the deadline. President of baseball operations David Stearns already made a solid move to acquire righty reliever Phil Maton on Tuesday from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets need more bullpen help and it appears that they're far from finished with the deadline 18 days away.