Inside The Mets

Brandon Nimmo Issues Bold Statement About Surging Mets

Star outfielder Brandon Nimmo issued a bold statement to reporters about his surging New York Mets.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 11, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a three RBI double during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 11, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a three RBI double during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This New York Mets' star outfielder keeps performing and continues to push for the front office to take this approach at the trade deadline.

"In here we believe we're a really good team and we want to be buyers at the end of this month," Brandon Nimmo said to reporters after the club's 7-0 win and series sweep of the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

"We believe we're not that far off from being serious contenders," he added.

Nimmo and fellow team leader Francisco Lindor have led the charge in the Mets' clubhouse. J.D. Martinez has also helped fix the offense thanks to his highly esteemed hitting knowledge.

But things really took a turn in the right direction when Mets manager Carlos Mendoza flipped Nimmo and Lindor in the lineup, moving the former to the no. 2 hole and the latter to the leadoff spot. Lindor has a .885 OPS since moving to the leadoff position and Nimmo has a 1.140 OPS batting second, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post pointed out in a recent column.

The 47-45 Mets now currently hold the third Wild Card spot in the NL, as they're tied with the San Diego Padres, holding the tie breaker. They're only one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second slot and four games behind the banged-up NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the top spot.

For that, Nimmo reiterated that he is telling the Mets' front office to buy at the deadline. President of baseball operations David Stearns already made a solid move to acquire righty reliever Phil Maton on Tuesday from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets need more bullpen help and it appears that they're far from finished with the deadline 18 days away.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: SNY, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1. And can also frequently be heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast with Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports.

Home/News