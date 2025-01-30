Brett Baty Could Receive 'Change-of-Scenery Swap' in Mets Trade Proposal
There was a time when New York Mets fans believed that Brett Baty would become the franchise's long-term replacement at third base after the legendary David Wright retired.
Alas, that has not been the case thus far. Baty's career .607 regular season OPS shows that he hasn't hit up to par in MLB across his career.
That said, Baty is still just 25 years old. But because the Mark Vientos broke out last season, there may not be a place for Baty in the future (unless Vientos moves to first).
Regardless, a change of scenery might be the best thing for Baty at this point. And in a January 30 article, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter cooked up a hypothetical trade proposal that would send Baty to another NL East team while the Mets would receive a top pitching prospect in return.
"To WAS: 3B Brett Baty
"To NYM: SP Cade Cavalli," Reuter wrote.
"Third baseman Brett Baty and right-hander Cade Cavalli were both prominently featured on Baseball America's Top 100 prospect list prior to the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
"Baty, 25, was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of high school on the strength of his significant power potential, and he looked like a future star when he hit .315/.410/.533 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs and 60 RBI in 95 games in the upper levels of the minors," he added.
"However, things have yet to click in the majors, and over the last three seasons he has hit .215/.282/.325 for a 70 OPS+ in 602 plate appearances. He has showcased some power with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 RBI, but he has also stuck out 159 times at a 26.4 percent clip."
Reuter then said, "Cavalli, 26, was taken No. 22 overall the following year and by 2022 he made his MLB debut after logging a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 97 innings at Triple-A."
"However, the following spring he suffered a UCL sprain that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery, and he missed all of 2023 and the bulk of 2024 as a result, but heads into this season with a clean bill of health," he continued.
"The Nationals have a clear void at third base and the Mets could use more quality starting pitching depth in the system behind top prospect Brandon Sproat, so a change-of-scenery swap looks like a good move for both sides."
Cavalli was the Nationals' No. 8 prospect during 2025, according to MLB.com. Given that the Nationals have three pitching prospects ranked ahead of him, this trade seemingly makes sense for both sides.
