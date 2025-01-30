Mets Talked to Kenley Jansen; Here's Why They Chose Ryne Stanek Instead
The New York Mets have prioritized bolstering their relief corps this offseason after finishing 16th in the major leagues with a team bullpen ERA of 3.93 in 2024.
The Mets have added some strong bullpen arms to go with All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and their other top relievers from last year such as José Butto and Reed Garrett. New York has been able to ink deals with veteran relievers Adbert Alzolay and lefty A.J. Minter as well.
The Mets were also able to bring back righty Ryne Stanek on Wednesday to a one-year deal. Stanek ended up being one of the team's sharpest relievers during their playoff run a season ago and will now have a full season in Queens after coming over from the Mariners at the trade deadline.
While the addition of Stanek undoubtedly makes the backend of their bullpen look stout ahead of the 2025 season, the Mets also reportedly spoke with All-Star closer Kenley Jansen before opting to sign Stanek for one specific reason.
Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic revealed in a January 30 article that despite meeting with Jansen, who has been one of the game's most prolific closers over the past decade, his likely price tag would have been too high for the Mets. The 37-year-old closer is just 53 saves away from 500 for his career and the Mets would've wanted the righty to be a setup man to Díaz.
"The Mets talked with free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen’s camp, according to sources briefed on the conversations. But Jansen’s goal of 500 saves plus his likely price tag muddied the match, people familiar with the matter said. Jansen, 37, needs 53 saves for 500, and with the Mets would set up for Edwin Díaz rather than pitch the ninth inning," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.
Rosenthal and Sammon also highlighted that Jansen is expected to make double Stanek's $4.5 million salary, which he signed with the Amazins' on Wednesday. According to FanGraphs, which estimated the Mets' luxury tax payroll at $298 million, just $3 million below the highest luxury tax threshold, any potential deal to sign Jansen would put them over that, as would bringing back free agent first baseman Pete Alonso.
Could the Mets opting to sign Stanek over Jansen be a sign that a return to New York for Alonso may still occur? SNY's Andy Martino believes that re-signing Stanek to a short-term deal "could keep a bit of wiggle room to spend on Alonso." This low-risk, high-reward move of bringing back Stanek may open that door.
