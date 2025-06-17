Carlos Mendoza faces decisions with Mets' young infielders
The New York Mets are entering a defining stretch, playing seven games against the Atlanta Braves and three against the Philadelphia Phillies over the next 10 days.
As the team prepares for this crucial stretch, and with Mark Vientos set to begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza faces the pressing task of deciding who will take over third base regularly and how to distribute playing time among his promising young infielders.
Read More: New York Mets slugger Mark Vientos to begin rehab assignment
Coming into the season, Vientos was expected to be the everyday third baseman after his breakout season in 2024. But a combination of underwhelming performance and injuries has opened the door for other young talents, including Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, and Ronny Mauricio, to see extended playing time.
Each player has shown flashes throughout the season, offering glimpses of their potential in different ways. However, none have produced consistently enough to unseat Vientos from his presumed role at third base fully.
Since Vientos’ injury, Mendoza has tried to ride the hot bat among his youngest players, inserting whoever is performing best at the plate.
Acuña’s playing time has dropped considerably, as he has been primarily used late in games for defense and as a speed threat off the bench. Meanwhile, Baty and Mauricio have shown flashes of potential but have struggled to maintain consistent production at the plate.
Baty seemed to be breaking out offensively a few weeks ago, but over his last 10 games, he’s struggled, hitting just .156 with two home runs. Mauricio, returning after missing the 2024 season and carrying high expectations, has hit .206 with two homers in his first 10 games back.
Overall, Mendoza faces a difficult balancing act with all these players, trying to find ways to continue developing each one while ensuring the team doesn’t suffer in their pursuit of a division title.
When Vientos returns, he’ll have the chance to regain the form he showed last season. Before his injury, he was hitting .230 with six home runs in 53 games, but the Mets are eager to see the player who broke out last year with 27 home runs.
The return of Vientos adds pressure on Mendoza to balance player development with the team’s urgent need to win. This critical stretch could define the Mets’ season and will test his ability to nurture talent while meeting the expectations of a team aiming for back-to-back playoff appearances.