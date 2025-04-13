Carlos Mendoza opens up about Luis Severino's time with the Mets
On March 13, the New York Mets are slated to face off against Luis Severino, who was a key component to their successful 2024 campaign before signing a three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics in free agency this past offseason.
When speaking with the media on April 11, Severino sent a blunt message about his willingness to return to the Mets in free agency.
"I told my agent I'd stay for two years, $40 million,” Severino said, per an X post from SNY. “I just liked the environment there. The trainers were unbelievable. Everything there was good, so I was trying to sacrifice more money by staying in a place where I know I can get better. But in the end, I was not in their plans.”
Severino went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings in 31 starts during the regular season, then went 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16.2 innings in the postseason.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with the media on April 12. And when asked about what Severino meant to the team last season, he sent a powerful message.
"For us? He meant a lot, you know," Mendoza said, per an X post from SNY. "This is a guy that competes, and a great guy in the clubhouse. He performs, takes the baseball, he was everything you could ask for as a player. I had him in the minor league with the Yankees, and he's such a competitor, you know?
"We'll be ready for him tomorrow," Mendoza added.
It will be fun to watch Severino compete against his former team.