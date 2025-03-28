Could an Opening Day loss be a sign history is repeating for the Mets?
The New York Mets' 2025 season began with a disappointing thud of a 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros.
New York's potent lineup was silenced by Framber Valdez and two Houston relievers for most of the contest. The headlines will focus on the Mets blowing opportunities to tie the game in the final innings, which ended with Juan Soto striking out against Astros closer Josh Hader with the tying runs on first and third for the final out.
While the loss is just one game out of 162 for the Mets, who have plenty of time to live up to their preseason potential, the hot takes are pouring in since this is the first look we've had at the team in games that count. Mets fans, who are also used to plenty of disappointment in their lives, also remember that New York lost on Opening Day last season as part of an 0-5 start.
The Mets as a franchise have been remarkably consistent on Opening Day, owning the majors' best winning percentage in the first game of their year since 1970, so any loss sends off doom spirals amongst the hot take society. The defeat marked the second straight year the Mets have lost on Opening Day, the first time it has happened since 1999 and 2000.
Ironically, all three of these seasons (1999, 2000, 2024) were among the Mets' most successful since 1986.
As SNY's Gary Cohen noted on the broadcast of the opener, the last time the Mets lost in consecutive years on Opening Day they went to an NLCS (where they lost to the Atlanta Braves) and a World Series (where they lost to the New York Yankees). 2024 fits the pattern as the Mets lost in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which means that if history repeats itself, the Mets will win the pennant in 2025.
While the odds of lightning striking twice in this fashion are low, baseball is a sport full of odd quirks and idiosyncrasies like that piece of trivia. Perhaps the most important takeaway here is that it is nonsensical to panic after one bad day (or even one bad week) of a baseball season since it is still a marathon, not a sprint like the NFL.