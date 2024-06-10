Could Mets Trade These Stars to Yankees in Shocking Cross-Town Blockbuster Deal?
Could the New York Mets really do something so rare?
The rarity in question would be a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline with their hated cross-town rivals in the New York Yankees.
According to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino, the Yankees could potentially be looking for a first baseman and a super utility man at the deadline this summer.
Martino pegged superstar slugger Pete Alonso as a fit for the Yankees, but also called it too early to directly link the power-hitting first baseman to the Bronx Bombers, as Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu still have time to turn things around at the plate before July 30.
Regardless, Alonso would certainly be an upgrade to an already scary Yankees' lineup that features two American League MVP favorites in superstar outfield duo Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Between Soto, Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankee trio has slugged a total of 56 home runs through the first 67 games of the season. Add in Alonso's 40-plus homer power, and the Yankees' lethal offense would be even stronger.
As Martino also reported, the Yankees could look to just acquire a utility player as a complementary piece if Rizzo or LeMahieu heat up. While Martino brought up Jeff McNeil as a player that makes sense for the Yankees, the insider believes this match is unlikely as the former batting champion has struggled immensely this year, and is also coming off poor campaigns in two of the last three seasons.
The Yankees have an impressive farm system, which could help the Mets out in the long-term if they decide to send Alonso to the Bronx. However, Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns would likely catch a ton of heat from the fanbase for dealing a franchise cornerstone to their hated cross-town rivals.
Now, Alonso's contract expires after the 2024 season, and McNeil has two more years on a deal that he has yet to perform under, but the Mets and Yankees have rarely traded with each other in the past due to their rivalry. Alonso and McNeil are fits for the Yankees, as Martino pointed out, however, that doesn't mean a blockbuster deal is realistic between the two sides.