Could New York Mets Target Under the Radar Center Fielder at Trade Deadline?
If the New York Mets decide to be buyers as the July 31 trade deadline approaches (which all indications are they will be), the front office will likely have their eye on any available center fielders.
Major League Baseball is in a strange down period when it comes to center fielders right now, as there are very few true superstars at the position across the entire league. However, that doesn't mean there won't be guys who could become major assets to a contending team if they get dealt at the deadline.
One guy who comes to mind is Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl, who is quietly producing the best season of his career. His .304 average, .809 OPS, and 9 stolen bases could earn him his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.
And during a June 3 episode of The Show: A New York Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, these two insiders discussed whether Friedl would be a trade target for the Mets.
After discussing Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran potentially being a trade fit for the Mets, Joel Sherman asked Jon Heyman, "TJ Friedl for the Reds do anything for you [for the Mets]? If they become sellers?"
"Maybe, yeah," Heyman responded. "I do look at [center field] as a place [the Mets] have two very good professional ballplayers. But are they starting center fielders for a World Series team?"
Friedl would certainly be an offensive upgrade over any current center fielders the Mets have on their roster. And given how deep the Mets' prospect pipeline is right now, perhaps trading a few guys away for Friedl could be the final key to turn this offense into a World Series contender.