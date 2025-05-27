Edwin Diaz continues to display massive dominance with Mets
In the New York Mets' victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday, closer Edwin Diaz was lights out again. Diaz was credited with the win, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout.
The hard-throwing righty has been absolutely dominant in his outings as of late, being reminiscent of his 2022 season. He has been showing signs since the Subway Series that he is the same athlete that he was a few years ago.
Against the White Sox, Diaz maintained high velocity on his fastball and filthy movement on his slider. Despite issuing a two-out walk to Chase Meidroth on four pitches, he followed that up with a resounding three-pitch strikeout of Mike Tauchman to end the inning.
Read More: Francisco Lindor's walk-off secures another come from behind Mets win
With another scoreless inning, Diaz saw his ERA lower again. He has stayed absolutely lethal on the mound, only allowing one earned run in over a month. This type of performance is keeping the Mets in competitive positions when they need to be winning ball games.
Diaz showed off against the Dodgers as well; he got the save on Saturday night, coming in for four outs after David Peterson pitched a gem and striking out three batters. Not only has the 32-year-old been a perfect 11-for-11 in save opportunities this season so far, but opponents have yet to score a run against him in each save situation.
Read More: Mets' David Peterson delivers best start of his career
His display against the White Sox is just more proof that he is back and maybe better than ever; Diaz has not allowed even a hit in nearly 30 consecutive at-bats. He is leading the majors right now, dominating not just at the divisional level but across the entire league.
This display of command and control is showing just how in tune Edwin Diaz is this year. While he is just one piece of the Mets' bullpen, seeing him at his best is proof that this team is ready to compete. With Diaz as a focal point, the Mets are in a fantastic position to keep climbing the ladder in the NL East and within the league as the season goes on.