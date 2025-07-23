Inside The Mets

Ex-GM reveals Yankees breakout star could be Mets trade target

This New York Yankees standout could be on the Mets' trade radar, according to an ex-GM turned insider.

Grant Young

Jul 12, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat during a simulated game during summer camp workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have an interesting decision to make when it comes to addressing their offensive struggles in center field before the July 31 trade deadline.

As it currently stands, the team could either stick with the tandem of Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor in center field, make a move for a player who'd be likely an offensive upgrade, but wouldn't be anything overly remarkable, or New York's front office could decide to make a major splash and trade for a truly game-changing presence in the lineup.

Of course, many Mets fans would prefer that third scenario, despite the top prospects it would require parting ways with. While David Stearns going in this direction doesn't seem likely, he could have a surprise in store.

New York Mets general manager David Stearns speaks to the media on Decmber 12, 2024
Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets general manager David Stearns speaks to the media during a Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ex-MLB GM Jim Bowden Has Yankees Star in Mind for a Mets Trade

In a July 21 article with The Athletic, Jim Bowden (who worked as a GM for the Reds and the Nationals in the past) wrote that one way the Mets could improve production at center field is by trading for New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham.

If Mets fans were told during spring training that Trent Grisham could be a trade deadline target for them, they probably wouldn't be overly excited. This is because Grisham has a career .714 OPS and only earned a starting spot with the Yankees this season because the club lost Juan Soto to the Mets in free agency at the end of 2024.

However, Grisham has gone on to produce the best MLB season of his career to this point, as he boasts a .833 OPS and 17 home runs (already tying his career-high) so far this season. While his power numbers have diminished after a scorching hot start to the year, Grisham has been one of the most productive center fielders in terms of offense in all of MLB.

While the Mets and Yankees might be hesitant to strike a deal with each other given their proximity, a trade like this could be beneficial for both sides.

