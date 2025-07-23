Insider sees path for Mets to trade for top AL slugger
Nobody is going to be surprised if (and when) the New York Mets acquire relievers before the July 31 trade deadline, given that it's clearly their most pressing need as they look to round out their roster for the postseason.
However, that doesn't mean that the Mets aren't going to inquire about adding additional bats. And while the consensus seems to be that New York will most likely look to improve center field if they do decide to trade for a hitter, what if they decide to make a major splash and secure a game-changing DH?
New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman suggested as much in a July 22 article, noting that there's a chance the Mets would try and trade for Athletics slugger Brent Rooker.
Sherman noted that this is probably unlikely, given that the A's surely want to bring Rooker to Las Vegas and that David Stearns typically isn't inclined to have a 30-year-old, right-handed DH with a lucrative contract on his roster.
However, Sherman stressed that Rooker would be a perfect trade candidate for the A's, given that they're trying to rebuild, and the Mets have prospects they'd surely desire. Not to mention that Rooker would assume Pete Alonso's spot in the lineup (right-handed power hitting behind Juan Soto, which serves as insurance) if Alonso leaves in free agency this offseason.
Therefore, Sherman sees a world where the Mets might try to make this deal.
Rooker is currently hitting .273 with an .854 OPS and 21 home runs this season, and mashed a combined 69 home runs in the previous two seasons.
Rooker might acquire a king's ransom in terms of prospects. However, if the A's were to make him available, New York might at least be compelled to see how much that ransom would be.