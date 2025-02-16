Few roster spots up for grabs in Mets’ spring training
The New York Mets have an embarrassment of riches at the moment, with both established major leaguers and highly-regarded prospects to choose from as they try to fill just thirteen roster spots.
This season's Mets roster has added a generational outfielder in Juan Soto to a NLCS lineup that returns mostly intact. But with several highly-regarded prospects also in camp this spring, there are more quality players than open spots on the roster.
This is not usually the case - most organizations, including previous iterations of the Mets, enter spring with competition at several key spots on the roster.
Last year's World Series representatives are both watching players battle for jobs this spring. The cross-town rival New York Yankees, who lost the World Series in five games, have an open position battle at third base between 36-year-old DJ LeMahieu, utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera, and former top shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza. The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers have an infield position battle as well, with free agent and KBO veteran Hyeseong Kim battling for second base duties with veteran Chris Taylor and super-utility player Kiké Hernandez.
The Chicago Cubs, favorites to win the National League Central, have prospect Matt Shaw battling with veteran utilityman Jon Berti and Rule 5 selection Gage Workman at third base, while their divisional rival in Milwaukee, the Brewers, have a five-man battle for three infield spots between Joey Ortiz, Brice Turang, Oliver Dunn, Tyler Black, and offseason trade acquisition Caleb Durbin.
But for the Mets, there's not a lot of intrigue on this year's roster, at least among the position player group. Now that Pete Alonso has returned to play first base, pushing Mark Vientos back to third base, seven of the nine positions appear to be settled, with only second base and left field even up for debate.
Incumbent second baseman Jeff McNeil, recovering from a broken wrist that ended an underwhelming season in early September (until returning for the postseason), is aiming for "good numbers in spring training" this year to assist with a rebound for 2025. McNeil's the favorite to return to an everyday role this season, with free agent signing Nick Madrigal the backup middle infielder and top prospects Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio both expected to start the season in Triple-A Syracuse.
Left field's in a similar position to second base: There's a clear favorite but recovery from injury could create a temporary opportunity for someone else. Brandon Nimmo, who told reporters he is "back to 91 percent" from last season's plantar fasciitis injury, could see time at designated hitter early in the season. That doesn't create an opportunity for someone else to claim a roster spot, however, as Starling Marte and Jesse Winker, who were expected to platoon at DH this season, would split defensive time while Nimmo serves as the designated hitter.
There is another possibility that would allow one of the team's non-roster invitees to claim a roster spot, however: a trade of Starling Marte. While the outfielder doesn't expect a trade to occur, Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI reported on Friday that the Mets are still open to trading the 36-year-old veteran if the "right deal arises". While current expectations are that Marte will remain with the Mets, there are 39 days until Opening Day and still time for a deal to come together.