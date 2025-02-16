Starling Marte not surprised that Mets haven't traded him
On Saturday, the talk of New York Mets spring training in Port St. Lucie was the arrival of Juan Soto. But while one Mets outfielder arrived in style, another was being asked about the rumors of his potential departure.
Speaking to reporters from the Mets spring training clubhouse, Starling Marte answered some difficult questions about the ongoing trade rumors. One reporter asked Marte if he was surprised to still be with the Mets at spring training.
“Why would I be surprised?” Marte asked. If they wanted to trade me, they would've traded me. Obviously, I'm here for a reason. If they wanted to trade me, they would've gotten rid of me a long time ago."
Marte, 36, is in the final year of a four-year contract and is set to earn $19.5 million this season. Despite being a positive force in the clubhouse and at the plate, it’s a significant dollar amount for a player who will likely be a part-time outfielder and platooned at DH.
The veteran played in just 94 games last season, posting a slash line of .269/.327/.388 with seven home runs and 16 stolen bases. Marte missed time with injuries, which has been a trend in recent years: he hasn’t played in more than 120 games in a season since 2019. With the arrival of Soto, the Mets find themselves with a surplus of utility outfielders including Jesse Winker, Tyrone Taylor, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Jeff McNeil, and even potentially top prospect Jett Williams.
According to Pat Ragazzo of Mets On SI, the team did have a deal in place during the Winter Meetings for Kansas City Royals’ reliever Hunter Harvey. But the deal ultimately fell through and with the recent signings of Ryne Stanek and A.J. Minter, and Dedniel Núñez's return from injury, the Mets may no longer be looking for bullpen help.
Despite the Mets' efforts to trade him, Marte has been adamant about wanting to stay in Queens, even recently offering to play center field, a position he has only played three times in his three years with the team. The outfielder also had nothing but positive and professional things to say about the team's handling of this difficult situation.
“Yeah, they talked to me before the signing and then after the signing they reiterated that they would try to move me,” Marte said through a Spanish interpreter. “They were very clear, very honest with me upfront. They obviously want the best for this team but also the best for my future. They were really helpful and really transparent about the situation.”
For now, Marte is a Met. His role isn’t exactly defined but he is willing to do what it takes to help the team. Unfortunately, in the business of baseball, that could mean helping the team by being traded. With six weeks until Opening Day, Marte being with the Mets to start the season is still far from a guarantee.