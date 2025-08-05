Former Mets reliever claimed off waivers by AL East team
This former New York Mets reliever has found a new team.
Baseball insider Ari Alexander of KPRC2 first reported that the Baltimore Orioles are claiming former Mets reliever Rico Garcia off waivers. Garcia last pitched for the Mets on Saturday when he recorded the final three outs of New York's 12-6 win against the San Francisco Giants, but was designated for assignment moments after the game.
This isn't Garcia's first go-around with the Orioles, as the righty spent the 2022 season with them on a minor league deal in November 2021. In just six outings for Baltimore that year, he registered a 4.50 ERA with two strikeouts in eight innings of work. Garcia was DFA'd by the Orioles on September 11 and elected free agency after the season.
The 31-year-old bounced around the league after the 2022 campaign. He signed a minor league deal with the Athletics on November 11 and made just seven appearances for the A's during the 2023 season, logging an 8.31 ERA in seven outings. After being DFA'd by the A's on July 7 and rejecting an assignment to Triple-A, the righty hurler agreed to a minor league deal on July 12 with the Washington Nationals.
Garica would end up appearing in just one game for the Nationals in 2023 after spending a month on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. He was activated off the IL and subsequently released on September 1.
After not appearing in any big league games in 2024, the journeyman reliever would see his most action at the major league level during the 2025 season when the Mets first signed Garcia to a minor league deal on November 6, 2024. He began this year pitching for Triple-A Syracuse; in 24 games (two starts), the right-hander posted a 4.45 ERA with 37 strikeouts and one save across 30.1 innings.
Read More: New York Mets call-up pitching prospect to add bullpen depth
The Mets selected Garcia to the big league roster on July 3, and he responded by making two scoreless appearances. Nonetheless, he was DFA'd once again on July 11 and headed cross-town soon after when the New York Yankees claimed him off waivers on July 14. Garcia's stint with the Bronx Bombers was even shorter, as the veteran was cut loose on July 19, just one day after making his team debut and allowing three earned runs in 2.2 innings.
The Mets would reclaim Garcia off waivers on July 21. Despite pitching well during his second stint in Flushing (3.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts in eight innings) and looking like a possible multiple-inning reliever, the Mets opted to let him go once again on Saturday. Garcia will now head back to the Orioles with the hopes of being a mainstay in their bullpen for the rest of the season.
In 39 career games (one start), Garcia is 1-2 with a 6.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 51 innings.