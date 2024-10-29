Here's Why Mets Might Not Pursue Top Starting Pitchers in Free Agency
The New York Mets are expected to be major players in this upcoming MLB offseason's free agency market.
Given that New York might be losing their 2024 season's three-best starting pitchers this winter, the general assumption has been that they will make a real push at signing bona fide aces like 2021 NL Cy Young Corbin Burnes, reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, Atlanta Braves standout Max Fried, and perhaps even Dodgers' World Series hero Walker Buehler.
However, an October 245 article from MLB.com's Anthony DiComo conveyed why the Mets might be reluctant to give any of these elite pitchers the contracts they'll seek this offseason.
"The Mets risk losing 37 percent of their innings once Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana hit free agency," DiComo wrote. "Those three will be candidates to return, of course, and the free-agent market is full of other options. Some... represent the types of long-term pitching gambles that president of baseball operations David Stearns has never made in all his years as a top decision-maker.
"Will Stearns change course now and enter the arms race? Or will he try to pluck the next Manaea or Severino out of this year’s marketplace?" DiComo added.
DiComo is right in saying that Stearns has never signed a top starter in free agency since becoming a key decision-maker for any MLB franchise's front office.
Then again, that may be a byproduct of circumstance; especially because Stearns has never had more money at his disposal than he does right now, under Mets owner Steve Cohen.
So while Stearns doesn't have a history of acquiring free-agent aces, that appears destined to change this offseason.