Insider Asserts Pete Alonso 'Makes Sense' for Unexpected NL Club
While former New York Mets slugger and current unrestricted free agent Pete Alonso might pose some risks for potential suitors this offseason, the bottom line is that he's a bona fide power threat who would fit well into the middle of nearly every MLB lineup.
Aside from the Mets, no other team knows about Alonso's offensive prowess better than the Washington Nationals. The 28 home runs he has hit against Washington is more than he has against any other MLB team, and the 1.007 OPS he has in 92 career games versus the Nationals is the second-most against any NL club to this point.
Surely the Nationals are tired of facing the Polar Bear, and would much prefer that he was playing for them instead. And Washington's wish could come true, according to a November 25 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand that listed Alonso as "One free agent who could make sense for" the Nationals.
"Washington needs an influx of power after finishing 2024 with an NL-low 135 home runs. There is no bigger home run threat available this winter than Alonso, whose 226 home runs since he broke into the league in 2019 rank second in the Majors only behind Aaron Judge (232)," Feinsand wrote.
However, not every MLB insider seems to share Feinsand's sentiment. A November 25 article from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote, "First base is the obvious place to put such a player. Pete Alonso, who turns 30 on Dec. 7, likely will be out of the Nationals’ price range and probably prefers to join an established winner."
Perhaps the Nationals will ultimately prove willing to break the bank to bring the Polar Bear on board.